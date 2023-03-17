StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air T Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIRT opened at $21.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Air T has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 million, a PE ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air T by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

