StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ENTA stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.37. 101,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,311. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $79.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 146.93% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $1,260,505.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,022,619.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $1,260,505.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,022,619.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $268,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Articles

