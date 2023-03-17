StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.67.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Down 2.9 %
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $175.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,623. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $126.01 and a 52-week high of $200.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.15.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, San José del Cabo, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
