Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,400 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,839,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $81,651,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.39. The company has a market capitalization of $151.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

