Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.91

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 66440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Stora Enso Oyj Stock Down 8.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23.

Stora Enso Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SEOAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.5096 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Stora Enso Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other. The Packaging Solutions division develops fibre-based packaging, and operates at every stage of the value chain from pulp production, material and packaging production to recycling.

