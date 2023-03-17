Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Strategic Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA stock opened at $86.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $98.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.79.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.15). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $269.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Strategic Education will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 35.7% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,650,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,621,000 after purchasing an additional 163,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

(Get Rating)

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.