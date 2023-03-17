Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $104.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.70. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.35.

Institutional Trading of Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 28.72% and a negative net margin of 38.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $5,868,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 757,575 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 43,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

