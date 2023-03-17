Suku Price Hits $0.0823 on Exchanges (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Suku has a total market capitalization of $14.68 million and $1.55 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can now be purchased for $0.0823 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Suku has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000245 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00363763 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,302.44 or 0.26439591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Suku

Suku was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.

Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

Buying and Selling Suku

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

