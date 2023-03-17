Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $805,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,082 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $107.34 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $272.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

