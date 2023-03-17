Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sunoco from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sunoco from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SUN opened at $41.92 on Thursday. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $48.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). Sunoco had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 49.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Institutional Trading of Sunoco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth $1,391,000. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 107,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sunoco by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

(Get Rating)

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.