SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.47

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 2245455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPWR. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Trading Down 8.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunPower

About SunPower

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in SunPower by 721.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in SunPower by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.