SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.47

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 2245455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SPWR. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.85.
The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.80.
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.
