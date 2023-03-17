Swipe Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, Swipe has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $156.15 million and $9.71 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001043 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Swipe Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 558,138,929 coins and its circulating supply is 558,142,874 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swipe is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device that enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies in their Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.

Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the [Swipe Standard Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-standard-visa-card/) and [Swipe Premium Visa Card](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/swipe-premium-visa-card/).”

Buying and Selling Swipe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

