Swiss National Bank Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $6,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at $210,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZLAB traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.25. 371,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,092. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.84 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $53.95.

In other Zai Lab news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $322,980.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $322,980.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,879 shares of company stock valued at $990,357. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

