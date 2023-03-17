Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 810,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.10% of Coty worth $6,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Coty by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,475,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,888,000 after purchasing an additional 440,975 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Coty during the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Coty by 46.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Coty by 111.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 138,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 73,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Coty by 168.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 883,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,426. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 78.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

