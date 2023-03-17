Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Terex were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terex by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 318.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,993.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $8,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,609 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $134,778.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,481 shares of company stock valued at $21,446,276. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEX traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 906,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.33. Terex Co. has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Terex’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Terex’s payout ratio is 13.82%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Terex from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Terex from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Terex from $38.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. It operates through the Material Processing and Aerial Work Platforms segments. The Materials Processing segment designs, manufactures, services and markets materials processing and equipment, including crushers, washing systems, screens, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and their related components and replacement parts.

