Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.23 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 101 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.

Sydbank A/S Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15.

About Sydbank A/S

(Get Rating)

Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate and retail customers in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. It offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; and international commercial banking services, such as payment and cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sydbank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sydbank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.