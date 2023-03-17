Symmetry Partners LLC Has $974,000 Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1,809.1% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LIN. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.67.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $338.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.82 and its 200-day moving average is $315.00. The company has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.82%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

See Also

