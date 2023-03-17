Symmetry Partners LLC Purchases 100 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after acquiring an additional 163,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $193,382.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,846.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $193,382.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,846.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.63, for a total transaction of $1,781,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,941.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,400 shares of company stock valued at $46,782,673. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $220.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

