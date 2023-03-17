Symmetry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on EMR. Cowen dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.7 %

EMR opened at $81.92 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.64.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Articles

