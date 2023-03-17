Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 302 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $740.92.

BlackRock stock opened at $636.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $716.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $681.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

