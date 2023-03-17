TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €6.50 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) received a €6.50 ($6.99) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TEG. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.80) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) price target on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.83) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Thursday.

TAG Immobilien Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €6.57 ($7.06) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.29. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €5.37 ($5.77) and a one year high of €22.94 ($24.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

