Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of TAK opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.84%. Research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
