Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of TAK opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $16.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.84%. Research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5,714.3% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 435.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

