Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Trading Down 1.9%

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.68 and last traded at C$3.69. Approximately 603,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,125,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.39.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.44. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.79.

Tamarack Valley Energy Increases Dividend

About Tamarack Valley Energy

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.013 dividend. This is a boost from Tamarack Valley Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

(Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.