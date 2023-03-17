TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.09

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.16, with a volume of 486893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TGNA. StockNews.com began coverage on TEGNA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on TEGNA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

TEGNA Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in TEGNA by 81.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TEGNA by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in TEGNA by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in TEGNA by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TEGNA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 122,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

