Telcoin One Day Volume Reaches $749,848.35 (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a market cap of $131.93 million and approximately $749,848.35 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000247 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.00366420 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,053.76 or 0.26470379 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin’s genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

