Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet cut Telecom Argentina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.
Telecom Argentina Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. Telecom Argentina has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
