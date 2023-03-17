Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEOGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Telecom Argentina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Telecom Argentina Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. Telecom Argentina has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 627.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth $62,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

