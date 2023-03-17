Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Telecom Argentina from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Telecom Argentina alerts:

Telecom Argentina Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE TEO opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.84. Telecom Argentina has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 627.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the second quarter worth $62,000. 1.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.