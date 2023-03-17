Telsey Advisory Group Comments on G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.67. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $725.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $31.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 445,912 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 95,865 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 374,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.