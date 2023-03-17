Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,045 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 722 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.39.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $184.13 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.04 and its 200-day moving average is $198.36. The firm has a market cap of $582.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

