Tezos (XTZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $34.08 Million

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $1.25 or 0.00004574 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.16 billion and $34.08 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00009973 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005356 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001173 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003332 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 952,238,379 coins and its circulating supply is 930,958,177 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.