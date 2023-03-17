The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) EVP Sells $810,119.94 in Stock

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.5 %

CI opened at $274.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.54. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $234.89 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Securities reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

