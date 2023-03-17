The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) EVP Sells $810,119.94 in Stock

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
The Cigna Group Stock Up 1.5 %
CI opened at $274.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.54. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $234.89 and a 12 month high of $340.11.
The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.
The Cigna Group Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Securities reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.
Institutional Trading of The Cigna Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
The Cigna Group Company Profile
The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Cigna Group (CI)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.