The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
The Container Store Group stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $177.21 million, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The Container Store Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93.
The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $252.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment is composed of retail stores, website and call centers, as well as the installation and organizational services business.
