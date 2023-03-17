The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

THG stock opened at $127.24 on Thursday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $123.36 and a 1 year high of $155.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.10.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

Insider Activity at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,392,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 358,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,990,000 after purchasing an additional 260,147 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 921,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,113,000 after buying an additional 192,809 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 452,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,969,000 after buying an additional 137,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 945,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,819,000 after acquiring an additional 126,287 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Articles

