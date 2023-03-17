The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $286.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.76. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

