The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE HHC traded down $2.66 on Friday, hitting $75.97. 98,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,647. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $72.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.45. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HHC. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.66 per share, with a total value of $383,379.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,894,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,654,700.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 49,200 shares of company stock worth $3,666,435 over the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.7% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 35,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 250.3% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

