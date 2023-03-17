The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $175.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.27 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $130.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.01 and a 200 day moving average of $157.17. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $120.95 and a 1-year high of $199.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

