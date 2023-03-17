The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Sage Group from GBX 725 ($8.84) to GBX 780 ($9.51) in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 649 ($7.91) to GBX 683 ($8.32) in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.78) to GBX 775 ($9.45) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $782.29.

The Sage Group Trading Up 2.0 %

SGPYY opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

