The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Bought by First Community Trust NA

First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,249,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,680,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,837,000 after purchasing an additional 67,591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 23.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,046,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 385,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,203,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,464,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,750,000 after buying an additional 18,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total transaction of $75,248.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,907,669.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 935 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $75,248.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,438 shares of company stock worth $7,368,783 over the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 153,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $133.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.16%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.