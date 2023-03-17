Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) SVP Richard A. Graham Sells 2,323 Shares

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $23,973.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 371,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,151.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. 105,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,736. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $664.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,330.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

