Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Lifted by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Single Point Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 6,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 2.7 %

TMO opened at $557.09 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $618.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $565.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $214.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.00.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.