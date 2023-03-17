Thomasville National Bank Grows Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,190 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Shell comprises about 1.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Shell were worth $15,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.61. 1,233,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,826,780. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.65) to GBX 2,987 ($36.40) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.56) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

