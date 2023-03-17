Thomasville National Bank Purchases 707 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stillwater Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.54. The company had a trading volume of 622,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,920,112. The firm has a market cap of $271.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $424.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.09 and a 200 day moving average of $358.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

