Thomasville National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MO traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $45.92. 2,852,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,537,356. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.