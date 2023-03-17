Thomasville National Bank Sells 165 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Thomasville National Bank lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,213 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after buying an additional 1,494,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after buying an additional 413,359 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $765,534,000 after buying an additional 1,075,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:COP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,461,584. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.85 and a 200-day moving average of $115.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

