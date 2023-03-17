Thomasville National Bank Sells 80 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after buying an additional 781,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after purchasing an additional 353,525 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.78. 1,507,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $162.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.49. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.54.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

