TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

TimkenSteel Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of TMST stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.73. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.40 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.83%. TimkenSteel’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TimkenSteel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 107.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 80,786 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 75.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 613,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 264,203 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in TimkenSteel by 26.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 92,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

Further Reading

