TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
TimkenSteel Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of TMST stock opened at $16.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.73. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $26.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77.
TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.40 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.83%. TimkenSteel’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About TimkenSteel
TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.
