Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 64,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 39,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.83 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.

About Tinka Resources

Tinka Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned the Ayawilca project that includes 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

