Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 851 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 120,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,152,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 52,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

