Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 98 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $217.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.62 and its 200 day moving average is $208.17. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

