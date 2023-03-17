Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 187.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Lumentum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.43.

Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $50.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 136.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average of $62.22.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Further Reading

