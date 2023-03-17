Toncoin (TON) Price Up 10.6% This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00008919 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.44 billion and approximately $29.26 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.46062254 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $29,155,380.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

